SushiSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $774.59 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $7.42 or 0.00023576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $944.64 million and approximately $774.59 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.33 or 0.00922002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.71 or 0.04381615 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017992 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 189,271,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

