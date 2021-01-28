SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $856.98 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $856.98 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $8.31 or 0.00024349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 189,349,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

