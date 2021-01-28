Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.54 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.