Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.54 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.