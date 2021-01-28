Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

STRO traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 18,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,453. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $872.45 million, a P/E ratio of -251.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $407,025. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

