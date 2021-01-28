SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Trading 5.1% Higher

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 748,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 714,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in SVMK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

