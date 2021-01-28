Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $133,432.01 and $136.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00129735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00272082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,327,234 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.