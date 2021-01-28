Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $542,476.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $542,476.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00267566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00337254 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile