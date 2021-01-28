Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,780.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00897840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04290769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

