Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Hits $8.81 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Swerve token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $9.12 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00130688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037884 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,703,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,304,307 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

