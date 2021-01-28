SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0014

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 83.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 73% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

