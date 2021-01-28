SwiftCash (SWIFT) Hits Market Cap of $285,260.72

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 87% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $285,260.72 and approximately $11.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 168,309,558 coins and its circulating supply is 167,589,127 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

