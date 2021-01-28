Swingby Price Tops $0.0870 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $979,432.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00334771 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.