Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 15,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,999. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.