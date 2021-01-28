SwissBorg Trading 98% Higher Over Last Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $520.82 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00070479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.20 or 0.00905147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.91 or 0.04271645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017772 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,285,105 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog

