Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.68

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.68 and traded as high as $57.00. Swisscom shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 4,644 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.