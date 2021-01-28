Switcheo Price Hits $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Switcheo has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and approximately $288,254.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,262,635,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,185,762,379 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

