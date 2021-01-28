SWYFT Hits Market Cap of $16,932.70 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SWYFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $16,932.70 and approximately $9,571.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

SWYFT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

