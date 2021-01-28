Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

