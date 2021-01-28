Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 334,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 216,417 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

