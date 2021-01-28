Synthetix Trading 30.1% Higher This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $259.80 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for about $17.15 or 0.00052919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00891638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.97 or 0.04319106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017917 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025471 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.