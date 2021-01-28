Syntropy Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $79.04 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.