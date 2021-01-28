Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $55.75 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Syscoin has a market cap of $55.75 million and approximately $832,323.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 757% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00404985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,224,589 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

