Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.0973 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00405607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,197,346 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

