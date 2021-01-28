T2 Biosystems, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of T2 Biosystems in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

