Tael Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $6.32, $62.56 and $13.96. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00903187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.86 or 0.04298828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $10.00, $24.72, $62.56, $18.11, $4.92, $34.91, $119.16, $45.75, $6.32, $7.20 and $13.96. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.