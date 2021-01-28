Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $641.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

