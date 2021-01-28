Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 20,038,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 7,023,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -404.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

