Tap (XTP) Market Cap Achieves $7.94 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $19,751.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.