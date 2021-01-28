Tap (XTP) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Tap has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $21,831.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.51 or 0.00900874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04409773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.