Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Trading Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tapestry traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 4,569,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,617,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,482 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after buying an additional 164,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

