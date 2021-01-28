Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
