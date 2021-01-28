Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

