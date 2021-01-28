Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $131.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 27.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $131,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.75. 63,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.33 and its 200-day moving average is $350.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

