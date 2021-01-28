Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.51. Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 781,196 shares trading hands.
TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,459.10. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 over the last ninety days.
Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.