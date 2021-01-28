Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.51. Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 781,196 shares trading hands.

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,459.10. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 over the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

