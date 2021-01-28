Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price traded up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.25. 3,742,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,393,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

