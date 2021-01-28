Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.7%

Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 303.27 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98). 12,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 77,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.01. The firm has a market cap of £176.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

About Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.