Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWODF. CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TWODF stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

