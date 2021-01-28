TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

