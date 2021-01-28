TD Securities Analysts Give Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) a C$13.50 Price Target

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WDO. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Shares of TSE WDO traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.28. 567,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,866. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

