TD Securities Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $9.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

