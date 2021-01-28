TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $119.93 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

