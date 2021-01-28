Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Down 3.9%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $490.00 and last traded at $490.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.47 and its 200-day moving average is $461.58.

About Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

