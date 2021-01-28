Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.60. Teekay shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 797,813 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 85.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teekay by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teekay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

