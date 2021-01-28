Telcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $500,098.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $38.27 million and $500,098.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00897165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.16 or 0.04215430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

