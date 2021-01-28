Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

TIIAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

