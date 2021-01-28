Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Telesites from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

