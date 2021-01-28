Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

