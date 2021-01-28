TENA (TENA) Trading 66.8% Higher This Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, TENA has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $173,717.57 and $11,351.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TENA Token Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

