Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the December 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,773. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

