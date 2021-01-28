Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $15.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $18.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $596.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 153,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $1,690,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,772,537 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 415.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 146.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $590,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

