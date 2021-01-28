TENT Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $261,899.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00129735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00272082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037048 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,214,560 coins and its circulating supply is 32,137,468 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars.

